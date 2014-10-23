NFL Stars Turn out for Local Pembroke Pines, Florida Breast Cancer Fundraiser

Palmbroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --An event to raise money for breast cancer research is being held at Amp Fitness on Saturday October 25th in Pembroke Pines, Florida. In attendance will be New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor as well as former Miami Dolphins star Louis Oliver.



“It’s great to see how many people from our local community have come together to make this event a success.” says, Lisa Dwoskin, the organizer, who almost lost her mother to breast cancer in 2009, “Our goal is to beat our previous record of $35,000 raised in a single day.”



Lisa’s mother’s life was saved by an innovative new treatment developed by Dr. Izidore Lossos at the University of Miami. Since then, the Dwoskin foundation has raised and donated over 3.5 million dollars to the University of Miami for cancer research



Other notable highlights of the event:



Free pizza donated by local “John the Baker” Italian restaurant in Pembroke Pines, Fl.



Free wine tasting donated from local winery “Cordel Wine”including Choco Noir, Santos Sangria, and Silk and Lace.



Professional wrestling legend Rocky Johnson (father of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson) will also be in attendance and signing autographs.



About The Event

The event will be held on Oct 25, from 6-9 pm at AMP Fitness 111 Grand Palms drive. Pembroke Pines, Florida, 33027. Donations will be taken at the door and asked for during the event. The event is also sponsored by Lexus of North Miami. A previous fundraiser, featuring the rapper Flo Rida, was covered by NBC 6 South Florida.