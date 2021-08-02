NFT Recommended Project - CryptoArt. AI (CART)

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2021 --Recently, NFT concept assets are very popular, which has aroused global heated discussion and attracted further attention from the crypto circle. Although NFT is not a new concept of crypto circle, its development speed can not be underestimated. The number of transactions is growing. The rapid development of NFT encryption art market also implies the rapid growth of this market. CryptoArt.AI (CART) is a key project launched by NFT.



NFT is a non homogenous token with indivisible characteristics. It is a crypto asset medium that can be truly owned and controlled. It is mostly used in the field of art and collection. NFT has significant advantages. It can turn works of art into games, create game items, and turn real assets into pass cards. For the future, NFT puts its expected goal on the construction of product facilities to promote the in-depth participation of more art institutions.



CryptoArt.Ai, as the largest NFT encrypted digital art platform in Asia, has always complied with the development trend of the crypto circle, committed to breaking the double bottleneck of traditional art and the world of DeFi, aiming at changing the ecological pattern of artistic creation and constantly meeting new challenges.



CryptoArt.Ai is a decentralized NFT encrypted digital art trading platform integrating NFT generation, sales, auction, collection and transfer. It adopts the DeFi + NF innovation mode and the hybrid consensus algorithm of "POS+PBFT", which effectively solves the problem of node distrust in the POS mechanism of Ethereum network. In addition, CryptoArt.Ai also draws on the governance model of Dao to reach consensus through multiple rounds of voting by participants and the principle of minority obeying the majority, so as to ensure fairness to the greatest extent. At present, CryptoArt.Ai has cooperated with Litentry's identity data calculation model. Using the characteristics that Litentry can provide interoperability and mobility for DID data of different systems, it integrates the reputation computer system into its DID algorithm pool to realize the mutual promotion and common development of NFT and DID.



It is understood that many large institutions at home and abroad have settled in cryptoArt. AI, including DFG, WaterdripCapital and Kirin. CryptoArt.Ai has obtained a round of institutional financing of US $2.4 million, which will be used to develop and improve CryptoArt.Ai future business, such as music, film, photography, etc. CryptoArt.Ai will feature these areas and continue to develop innovative modules such as DeFi + NFT, collaboration and Dao. The development of CryptoArt.Ai mainly depends on global artists and collectors. Artists' works are directly traded through smart contracts, which directly connects various applications in the ecosystem with artists, greatly promoting the growth of NFT market. At present, the number of platform artists, art transaction rate and transaction amount rank first in Asia. From these data, it is not difficult to see that CryptoArt.Ai has a broad market.



The total number of cart issued has reached 100 million. As the ERC-20 Token of CryptoArt.Ai platform ecology, it also has the dual attributes of platform token + authority token, and has a wide range of application scenarios. By paying CART, works of art can be pushed to popularity and will never deflate.



At present, CART has recently launched ZB exchange. CART launch of ZB this time has played a positive role in promoting the development or construction of CryptoArt.Ai platform. Since its establishment in 2013, ZB's digital asset trading service platform has been dedicated to serving customers. While increasing its trading capacity, ZB also pays attention to improving customer experience. ZB has won wide praise from users all over the world with its excellent business ability and ultra-high reputation. At present, ZB's trading volume ranks among the top ten in the global trading volume, and it has become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the Chinese speaking region.



Today, with the increasing rise of encryption art, CART is undoubtedly a crypto currency in line with the future development direction.



About Bctype

Bctype is a media dedicated to blockchain information and market analysis.