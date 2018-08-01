NFV MANO Market: $3 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the NFV MANO market to reach $3.15 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide NFV MANO Market [by Components (NFV Orchestrators (NFVO), Virtual Network Functions (VNF) Managers (VNFMs), Virtualized Infrastructure Managers (VIMs); by Segments (Software, Services); by Regions]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for NFVOs and VNFMs across multiple service providers and regions.



https://arcluster.com/research/studies/NFV-MANO-market/



The report states that there is a lot of industry buzz on 5G and future generations of communications and commercial services, and MANO is key to achieving the benefits of such large-scale rollouts. "NFV MANO is not a loosely coupled negligible entity. Rather, it's the most important transformation dynamic that the operator and service provider industry has undertaken in the recent past." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "NFV loses its efficiencies in cost, operations, scale, and speed, and even most of its glory without NFV MANO, making NFV exercises for service provider less valuable and exposing themselves to more vendor lock-in"



Arcluster's report on the NFV MANO market spans 75 pages and includes 49 market data tables, figures, and charts. Market Size and Forecasts within the NFV MANO market are provided by



- Segments: Software, Services (Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support)



- Components: NFV Orchestrators (NVFOs), VNNF Managers (VNFMs), Virtualized Infrastructure Managers (VIMs)



- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central/ Latin America; Middle-East and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for market players, vendors, service providers, integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms. Buy the report at https://arcluster.com/research/studies/nfv-mano-market/



Contact

Chris Nan

Research Coordinator

Arcluster Pte. Ltd.

16, Raffles Quay, Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581

Phone: +1 (800) 614-9526 Ext: 701; Email: chris.nan@arcluster.com