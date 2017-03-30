NgasanChu- A New Concept of Fashion Designs

New Castle, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2017 --Ngasan Chu, a young brand in Hong Kong, announced a new series of cork handbags. The founder-Yachen Zhu, just got the award "The Best of the Innovation Award for The one C Creativity Convention 2017" this March. She also got Bronze Medal of Lady Bags for China International Bag, Luggage and Leatherware Contest last year.



Every year, the global leather industry slaughters more than a billion animals and tans their skins and hides. Is it time to give up leather? Maybe Ngasan Chu is an answer to it. Cork, as a renewable resource, is a great material for fashion design. Ngasan Chu aims to create fashion products without causing much damage to the environment. This has been a question puzzling designers around the world for decades. "An art piece of nature" is the slogan of this young brand.They combine the fashion and "nature" in their designs. "The handbags are stylish, and we can save the world. Why not to choose it?" one of the clients of Ngasan Chu said.