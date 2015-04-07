NGG Distributors Announces Launch of Walking Vaped E-Liquid at the NATO Show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --NGG Distributors is showcasing its new brand of E-Liquid, Walking Vaped, at the National Association of Tobacco Outlets show in Las Vegas, NV on April 22-23. The event will be held at the Paris hotel located on the Las Vegas strip. Consumers can purchase Walking Vaped now at topvaporshop.com.



Walking Vaped is a premium E-Liquid manufactured for select vapor stores in an ISO 7 certified facility in California. This E-Liquid contains USP grade Kosher Propylene Glycol, Kosher Vegetable Glycerin and U.S. sourced flavorings. The packaging of Walking Vaped is distinct and plays off of pop culture, reflecting the modern fascination with zombies and zombie culture. Ten different flavors are available with top selling flavors that include Sour Apple Apocalypse, Mangled Menthol and Chaotic Colada. Flavors are available in 15ml bottles and all are available for immediate purchase on the website or in stores.



At the NATO show, NGG Distributors will be located in booth number 120, where company representatives will be available to answer product questions and provide pricing information. Companies wishing to place orders or learn more about becoming a vendor will be able to speak with one of NGG Distributors' representatives. Anyone who stops by the booth will receive a free catalog and sample of the Walking Vaped E-Liquid.



The NATO show is an annual event for tobacco industry professionals, allowing various stakeholders to network, conduct business, share new ideas and display new products. The event is attended by distributors, industry insiders, buyers, sales associates and retailers. Speakers are scheduled throughout the event, including high-ranking members of various tobacco-related organizations that will discuss business strategies, innovation and the regulatory landscape.



About NGG Distributors

NGG Distributors, a wholesale division of Gotham Cigars, is a national distributor of premium and machine-made cigars. Gotham Cigars is a leading online retailer of premium cigars, featuring cigar brands such as Swisher Sweets, Gurkha and Dutch Masters, among many others. Gotham Cigars has built a stellar reputation among cigar aficionados based on five star customer service, fast shipping and a giant selection cigars and the lowest prices. The company prides itself on being a favorite destination for buying cigars and accessories online. E-Liquids is one of the many new and innovative products Gotham Cigars has brought to market.