NHL Fans Are Asked to Enter Linda Cohn's #Lcosuperfan Video Contest to Win Shopping Spree

Bristol, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Linda Cohn is looking for video submissions for her Superfan NHL themed video contest. Linda is looking for cool, emotional, touching, creative videos that showcase the passion of being an NHL Superfan. The winning video will be displayed on Linda Cohn's official website at Lindacohn.net and Facebook page. Videos must adhere to the established criteria in order to be eligible for the contest.



The purpose of this video contest is to showcase the Fan's love for his/her NHL team as a Superfan. Entrants are asked to come up with the most inspirational and creative recording in a short video (2 minutes or less).The top 10 entrants with the most public votes are displayed on Linda Cohn's website and promoted on social media.The final winner be announced and notified on March 16, 2016 at ESPN Zone Winner Party.



Entry Details:



1. Entrants may submit their videos through the Entry Page by filling in the fields required and enter their YouTube, Vimeo, or Instagram video URL. Without 15 minutes to 1 hour, the approved video will appear on the Gallery tab of the Entry page and fans can start voting through Facebook.



2. Entrants can also enter via #LCOsuperfan hashtag via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Entrants can upload their video onto the Linda Cohn public profile or onto their public Twitter or Instagram account and use the #LCOsuperfan hashtag. Within 15 minutes to 1 hour, the approved video will appear on the Gallery tab of the Entry page and fans can start voting.



One (1) Shopping spree prize will be awarded in the amount of $1000 value for the best Superfan Video, as voted on by viewers. The sports memorabilia shopping spree is claimed on LCGSignatures.com. A discount code will be provided to the winner on his account to spend towards sports memorabilia items only, no display cases.



Video entries are judged on the following criteria:



- Originality of the video

- Creativity

- How well entrants describe their Superfan story



Employees, immediate family members or other affiliates of Charn Media, LCG Signatures, and Linda Cohn are not eligible for prize awards. Videos must be under 2 minutes in length, and submitted through the Linda Cohn website at www.lindacohn.net/superfan-video-contest. Entries will be accepted until March 10, 2016 and closes at 11:59 am. The top 10 videos will announced based upon the number of public votes and the revealed on the Linda Cohn Superfan page.



ESPN Winner Celebration



On March 16th from 4-6 pm, Linda Cohn herself will be announcing the Grand Prize winner at the ESPN Zone at Downtown Disney. Attendees will receive free game cards, t-shirts, and sports bottles! Pre-registration for the Superfan Winner Party is required and limited to 200 attendees. Standby space will be made available if registrants do not show. On March 1st, visitors can RSVP at lindacohn.net/superfan-winner-party. Registrants will be entered into a drawing for 2 Free tickets to the New York Rangers vs. Ducks game on March 16th at 7:30pm, autographed Ducks hockey pucks, autographed New York Ranger hockey pucks, autographed hockey sticks by Linda Cohn, and a framed signed Anaheim Ducks Jersey.Linda Cohn's limited edition 5000th milestone show photo will be available for sale and autographed by Linda Cohn for $25 at the event.The Mayor Tom Tait of Anaheim will be present to congratulate Linda Cohn and present her with a special City of Anaheim award.



About Linda Cohn

Linda Cohn has long been considered a pioneer for women sportscasters. She has graced our television sets for over 23 years as one of the first full-time female sports anchors. In the illustrious history of ESPN, nobody has hosted more SportsCenters than Linda Cohn. Linda is a master at her craft. She can relate to the true sports fan because she IS a true sports fan. She is a brilliant storyteller who uses her wit, imagination and passion for sports to make the stories she delivers come alive. She connects with her viewers, because she is the real deal. Linda Cohn just celebrated her 5000th SportsCenter Episode on Feb. 21, 2016.



Sizzle Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN9kQH7T154

Contest information: http://www.lindacohn.net/superfan-video-contest

Contest direct entry page: http://woobox.com/tjhns6



