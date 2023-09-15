Nice Cosas Launches the Besties Club, Latino Culture Inspired Pillows

La Puente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2023 --Nice Cosas, a Latina owned and operated company, has just launched a brand new line of Latino-culture inspired pillows: the Nice Cosas Besties Club.™ It is a unique group of pillows celebrating Mexican culture. Vanessa Sanchez, owner of Nice Cosas, shares, "I love home decor, and am always looking for ways to add touches of Mexican culture to my home. Pillows are my favorite for sprucing up any room. A few years ago, it was difficult to find Latino-culture inspired options, so creating my own became the solution. We designed these pillows to be whimsical and inspired by friendship! The Besties include a little artist, a luchador, a mermaid, a pair of mariachis and more." These fun pillows are handmade in Southern California, using quality American made fabrics. They are perfect for everyone, kids and kids at heart.



About Nice Cosas

Nice Cosas is a Southern California based home decor products company, founded in 2020. It focuses primarily on textiles, craft items and handcrafted home decor. Nice Cosas is committed to cultivating creativity and building community through unique textiles and home decor items that celebrate the Latino culture.



For more information and individual purchases visit https://www.nicecosas.com.

For wholesale inquiries visit https://www.nicecosas.com/wholesale.