Nichols Naylor Architects Partners with BizIQ

South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Nichols Naylor Architects, a longtime residential and commercial architecture firm in the area, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that works with small businesses across the United States and Canada.



In joining forces with BizIQ, Nichols Naylor Architects looks to bolster its existing customer base through the use of cutting-edge online marketing strategies. Chief among these strategies is search engine optimization, a specialty of BizIQ's that makes it easier for current and prospective customers to find companies like the architect in Salt Lake City, UT when performing local Google searches.



Key components of BizIQ's approach with clients like Nichols Naylor Architects include the development of new company websites, as well as the creation of regular blog content. Bimonthly blog posts from BizIQ will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward providing information, timely and relevant content related to the client's industry. In addition, features on the new website for Nichols Naylor Architects will make it easier for customers to contact and communicate with the architect in Salt Lake City, UT.



"Our team has always been focused on providing the very finest, most highly personalized services to our clients," said Russell Naylor, owner of Nichols Naylor Architects. "Over the course of the past several decades, we've built up a strong reputation with our customers, which has helped us to sustain our business through the ups and downs of the market. With so many transactions and relationships being initiated online these days, we decided it was time to strengthen our digital marketing, and we couldn't be happier with what BizIQ has done for us thus far."



About Nichols Naylor Architects

In operation since 1983, Nichols Naylor Architects provides building plans, site plans, feasibility studies, interior space plans, blueprints and more to residential and commercial clients in the Salt Lake City area.



For more information, please visit http://www.nicholsnaylor.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.