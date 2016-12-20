Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --Nickerbacher is a dragon and aspiring comedian who travels to La La Land to audition for The Late Knight Show. Hoping to prove to his father - and the world - that dragons can be funny. Nickerbacher befriends a prince and a princess who help him realize his dream while paving the way for equal rights of all citizens.



Just in time for the holidays is the early chapter edition of Nickerbacher. In this version, Princess Gwendolyn is his manager who enlists the help of Prince Happenstance and a Lucky Leprechaun. On Nickerbacher's journey to La La Land, he overcomes obstacles and persists in auditioning for the famed TV show host - Johnny Kingston. Along the way, he encounters magical characters, a zealous paparazzi, and develops a genuine camaraderie. But will he achieve Papa's acceptance?



Nickerbacher is suitable for ages 7-10 (Juvenile Fiction – Early Chapter Books). The book is a 6" x 9" paperback, 55 pages and available for $6.99 and the digital download is $2.99. For more information please visit nickerbacher.com. To order, Nickerbacher is for sale at Amazon.com.



Nickerbacher is based on the Award Winning Picture Book, Nickerbacher the Funniest Dragon, which is the winner of the Mom's Choice Gold Award, Purple Dragonfly Book Award, Royal Dragonfly Book Award, the National Parenting Publications Award, the Family Review Center Best of Year, Readers' Favorite International Book Award - Gold, First Place Writer's Digest Book Awards, BlueInk Review's Best Books of 2015, Children's Literary Classics Seal of Approval, CIPA EVVY Gold Award, and The Wishing Shelf Book Award.



"Barto, who also authored Gollywood, Here I Come!, has a knack for delivering giggles along with a positive message about being true to your heart. Nickerbacher's humor will delight young readers, and his struggle to find his way in the world by going against the dragon-norm is a charming spin on a common motif. For Nickerbacher, pursuing his dreams proves to have a positive impact on his family, further cementing the moral of the story as a hopeful one. Overall, Barto has delivered a fun, read-aloud worthy story deserving of a standing ovation." BlueInk Review



"A young dragon slays his captive princess, her prince and finally his own disapproving father--with laughter.



Young readers will identify with the sad-eyed main character from the start. The text of this book is full of body language and voice cues and, as a result, often begs to be read aloud. This dramatic story about a dragon stand-up comedian will likely entertain readers of all ages. A dragon tale that may help bridge the gap between young and old readers." Kirkus Reviews



About Terry John Barto

Terry John Barto is an Award Winning author. Before writing children's books, he has crafted dances and musical staging for more than 200 productions throughout the United States and abroad. World premiere productions include Babes In Toyland at the Lincoln Center, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty for Shakespeare Santa Cruz. Terry staged long-running shows for Princess Cruises and a variety of his choreography has been seen on CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful.



As the Creative Director for Wings of Dreams Productions, he turned diverse ideas into screenplays for animation and toys. He has also written the children's picture book Gollywood, Here I Come! (Mom's Choice Award, Story Monster Approved).



For information, please visit gollywoodhereicome.com



About Kim Sponaugle

Kim Sponaugle, created magical jewel toned illustrations for Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon. She has created a stunning new look for Nickerbacher with line art and ink shading. Kim is a graduate or the Art Institute of Philadelphia, started Pictures Kitchen Studios in 2007 and since has illustrated over 50 books for kids. Pictures Kitchen Studios has been honored to receive numerous awards including Mom's Choice, Pinnacle Book Award, CIPA EVVY and Reader's Favorite Awards.



Visit picturekitchenstudio.com for her portfolio.



This new, early chapter children's book that is certain to captivate and entertain.



