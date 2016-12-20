Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --Children's Literary Classics is pleased to announce that the children's picture book, Nickerbacher the Funniest Dragon, written by Terry John Barto and illustrated by Kim Sponaugle has been selected to receive the Children's Literary Classics Seal of Approval. The CLC Seal of Approval is a designation reserved for those books which uphold the rigorous criteria set forth by the Children's Literary Classics review committee, a team comprised of individuals with backgrounds in publishing, editing, writing, illustration and graphic design.



Nickerbacher the dragon loves to make people laugh so much that he aspires to one day become a comedian. Nickerbacher's father, however, expects him to fulfill his duty as a dragon to guard the fair Princess Gwendolyn. Torn between duty and the desire to follow his dreams, Nickerbacher must make some big decisions.



Nickerbacher the Funniest Dragon, by Terry John Barto, is an enchanting tale about family, friendship, duty and dreams. Interspersed with funny jokes, as told by Nickerbacher, this book is sure to inspire children to follow their destiny while honoring family. Expressive and whimsical illustrations by Kim Sponaugle are perfectly paired with this lovely book which will entertain and delight young readers.



"Overall, this dramatic story about a dragon stand-up comedian will likely entertain readers of all ages." -Kirkus Reviews



To purchase a copy of Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon, please visit amazon.com



For more information, go to to nickerbacher.com



About Children's Literary Classics

Children's Literary Classics, an organization dedicated to furthering excellence in children's literature, takes great pride in its role to help promote classic children's literature which appeals to youth, while educating and encouraging positive values in the impressionable young minds of future generations.



To learn more about Children's Literary Classics, you may visit their website at http://www.clcawards.org or http://www.childrensliteraryclassics.com