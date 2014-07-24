Nick's Stamps Comes out of Beta and Is Now Accepting Collections Worldwide

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --After one year Nicksstamps.com is now out of beta and accepting stamp collections from clients worldwide. There are several things to consider when selling your stamp collection. Through our years of experience, we have created a simplified process for selling large stamp collections.



The first step to sell your stamp collection is to contact us by phone.



After a brief description of the collection and a few simple questions, we can determine whether the material can be shipped to us or if we should travel to view your collection material.



Unlike other stamp companies, if we do not purchase the collection, we cover all return shipping expenses. Additionally, if we do come to an agreement and complete the sale, we will also reimburse you the cost of the initial shipment to us.



About Nick's Stamps

Nick's Stamps was established in 2002 and is Located in San Diego California.