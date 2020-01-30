Nicus Announces Next-Gen ITFM/TBM Solution with New 6.0 Platform

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --Nicus Software Inc., a leading vendor of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, is scheduled to announce a major update to its product platform in a live webinar at 3 p.m. EDT today.



Slated for release in Summer 2020, Nicus's new 6.0 platform will deliver several key upgrades, including an embedded AI insights engine, customizable executive dashboards, and enhanced multi-year planning capabilities.



"We're significantly reducing the time and effort required for insight discovery with 6.0," says Nicus Chief Product Officer, Amit Kumar. "Regardless of how powerful a solution may be under the hood, realizing value will always be a challenge if users -- both technical and non-technical -- can't quickly and intuitively navigate the system to glean the information they need. The release of 6.0 marks a major milestone in overcoming this challenge in the ITFM/TBM space."



"Aggregating IT's endless streams of data to provide transparency is just the first step in a successful ITFM or TBM program; transparency alone doesn't equal value," says John Clark, Nicus CEO. "To drive outcomes like cost efficiency, innovation, or greater trust between IT and the business, organizations must leverage transparency to glean insight and share it in terms the business can consume. 6.0 will make this process far simpler, both by guiding users to areas of insight and making those insights readily accessible across the business in a language everyone understands."



Details around the upcoming release of Nicus 6.0 will be shared for the first time today in a live webinar at 3 p.m. EDT.



About Nicus

Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations, including customers like Visa, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and the City of Seattle. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology decisions while helping IT leaders and practitioners tell their value story using a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.