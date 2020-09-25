Nicus Named #1 in Enterprise Relationship Index in G2's Fall 2020 Reports

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2020 --Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading IT Financial (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) provider, today announced its placement in several Fall 2020 G2.com Inc. (G2) Reports. The Grid® Report for Enterprise IT Management Suites named Nicus a High Performer and noted 100% of users rated Nicus four or five stars, 100% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Nicus at a rate of 98%.



In addition to making the High Performer list, Nicus appeared in six total reports and topped the charts (#1) in the Enterprise Relationship Index. Perhaps the most coveted of all the honors, users scored Nicus at 100% for Ease of Doing Business With (category average 90%) and 100% for Quality of Support (category average 88%).



"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Fall 2020 G2 Reports and grateful to our loyal customers. Reading first-hand testimonials of our customers' service experiences and the value these organizations are achieving through cost transparency and IT maturity reconfirms our team is upholding our mission and vision," said John Clark, CEO of Nicus.



One customer's recent review noted "Since integrating the product, we have been able to show how we are reinvesting in IT." Other reviews included highlights of flexibility, "single source of truth", transparency, and trusted partnership. Nicus holds strong with an overall score of 4.9/5 stars.



Nicus also ranked in the Implementation Index with high scores in Ease of Setup (above average at 89%) and an average of 3.8 months "Time to Go Live." In the Usability Index, Nicus ranked above average in every category including Ease of Use, Ease of Admin, Meets Requirements, and Average User Adoption.



Nicus is the first (and only) pure-play ITFM/TBM vendor to be named in G2's reports.



G2 releases its highly respected Grid® and Index Reports quarterly - ranking products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the report are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence (based on market share, company size, and social impact).



Visit https://my.g2.com/nicus/references/fall-2020/ to view and download full reports or https://www.nicus.com/ to learn more about Nicus's IT Financial Management solutions.



About Nicus

Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology decisions while helping IT leaders and practitioners tell their value story using a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.