Nicus Names Wayne Kaplan as Senior VP of Global Sales to Drive Growth

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --Nicus Software Inc., a leading vendor of IT Financial Management and Technology Business Management solutions, announced today that Wayne Kaplan will join its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.



Kaplan holds over 30 years of experience in senior enterprise sales and executive leadership across the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, with his most recent role being VP of Enterprise Sales for Flexera, a leading solution provider for technology asset and cloud spend optimization.



Prior to Flexera, Kaplan spent 14 years leading Navagate Inc. – the foremost provider of Salesforce automation solutions for the financial services industry – as the company's President and COO.



Kaplan's impressive track record continues with his work at G2X, a pioneer in the email marketing automation space. After a year as VP of Sales and Marketing, he helped deliver a $40M exit to Cisco, creating an 8x return for investors.



Kaplan also played a key role in driving growth for cybersecurity giant Symantec – moving up the company's executive ranks over 10 years to National Director of Corporate Sales and responsible for a third of the company's $650M global revenue.



"Wayne brings an incredible passion for value and the impact solutions can drive, specifically regarding risk, governance, cost optimization, and operational efficiency," says Nicus CEO, John Clark. "As we engage more organizations seeking a partner to navigate these initiatives, Wayne will be instrumental in positioning them for success and aligning them with Nicus as we elevate IT to ignite possibility."



"The Nicus executive leadership team is filled with top-tier talent, and I'm honored to join as its next member," says Kaplan. "It's clear the company is positioned for considerable, sustained growth. But what makes Nicus so special today is the fact that there's no obvious 'ceiling' to how far that growth can go."



About Nicus

Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations – including customers like Visa, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and the City of Seattle. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology investment decisions, while helping CIOs leaders tell their IT value story using a comprehensive software suite, including IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.