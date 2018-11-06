Nicus Software Appoints John Clark as Chief Executive Officer

Salem, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Nicus Software, Inc., a leading provider of IT Financial and Technology Business Management solutions, today announced that John Clark has been named Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.



Clark has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, most recently as President at Snow Software, which established the Software Asset Management category. Prior to that, Clark served as VP, Americas at Flexera Software, which he helped build to over $100M in annual revenue.



"John brings deep industry knowledge and a demonstrated passion to helping customers, which combines with our existing solution portfolio to provide for an exciting future at Nicus," said Philip Hall, Nicus Software's Chairman of the Board. "Nicus is uniquely positioned as a recognized leader in the IT Financial and Business Management market, and with John's appointment, we take an important step in continuing to strengthen our customer offering within a dynamic and changing IT landscape."



"With the growing demands on IT to drive value in their businesses, the opportunity for Nicus to make its customers successful has never been higher," said John Clark. "The team at Nicus, led by Robert and Sandra Mischianti, has built the company to a critical inflection point and I look forward to working with the entire organization on achieving the next level in the journey."



"We are excited about the energy and skills John brings to Nicus," added Nicus co-founder and outgoing CEO Robert Mischianti. "John understands global sales, go-to-market strategy, and customer satisfaction, and he is very aligned with the Board and the founding team in our dedication to seeing our customers succeed." Mischianti will remain actively involved as Chief Evangelist, working closely with customers and promoting Nicus and ITFM as a speaker and writer.



John Clark's diverse background includes a career with several world class companies, including Oracle, Deloitte, Flexera, and most recently Snow Software. He has defined and created several new markets, including the Software License Optimization market for Flexera and the Software Asset Management market while at Snow. John's appointment is supported by a significant growth investment from Spotlight Equity Partners, a private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled service companies.



About Nicus

Nicus Software is a rapidly-growing software company that provides IT Financial and Technology Business Management ("ITFM") solutions to large enterprises and state and local governments, helping world-class IT organizations make informed investment decisions and CIO leaders tell their IT value story. Nicus's software enables many of the world's leading companies and organizations, and includes a comprehensive set of solutions, including IT Planning, Service Cost Modeling, Bill of IT, Application TCO.