Nicus Software Gears Up for Growth in New Downtown Roanoke Headquarters

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Nicus Software Inc., a growing local tech company, is hosting a formal ribbon cutting and open house today to celebrate its new downtown Roanoke headquarters. Representatives say 130 Church Ave. SW will be the company's new home, a sleek and newly remodeled space designed to accommodate rapid expansion.



Already a leading vendor of IT Financial Management software solutions – with customers like Target, BJ's Wholesale Club and VISA – Nicus is becoming increasingly visible on a local and national level.



On the heels of strong growth in recent months, and with the support of a private investment firm, Nicus is the "new kid on the block" in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology scene – with plans to add staff in Development, Marketing, Sales and more.



"We've experienced excellent results over the years, and our recent growth had pushed the limits of our last space," explains Sandra Mischianti, CTO and Co-Founder. "As we look to accelerate that growth further, we are creating a world-class environment in downtown Roanoke for everyone to explore the world of Financial Management."



"Our new and freshly-remodeled office space reflects the passion of our mission and our culture. There's a lot of talent in this region, and the vibe in our new office is just one of the ways we plan to attract and retain amazing people," said CEO John Clark. "Our business projections will see Nicus triple its workforce in a short period, so we need to be intentional to attract the best people. This starts with being the coolest place to work in the region."



Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations – including customers like Visa, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and the City of Seattle. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology investment decisions, while helping CIO leaders tell their IT value story using a comprehensive software suite, including IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.