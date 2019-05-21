Nicus Software Names Former AchieveIt CEO and Rackspace VP as Chief Operations Officer

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2019 --Nicus Software, Inc., a leading vendor of IT Financial Management solutions, announced today that Paul Carmody will join its executive leadership team as Chief Operations Officer.



Carmody has a long history in executive leadership across the software-as-a-service (SaaS), technology enabled services, and internet infrastructure industries. Before Nicus, Carmody served in several notable leadership roles, including CEO of the Atlanta-based SaaS vendor AchieveIt, VP of Product Development and IT Strategy at Rackspace Managed Hosting, and SVP & GM at E2open.



"Paul will be a great addition to the Nicus leadership team and will lead operations, finance, customer success and professional services as we continue our rapid expansion," says Nicus CEO, John Clark. "Paul is a seasoned and multi-disciplined leader that will leverage his experience and make a difference immediately. He will focus on elevating our customers' journey while driving our operational excellence to utilize every Nicus team member's skills to the fullest."



"It didn't take long for me to see what's special about Nicus," says Carmody. "They clearly have an innovative edge from a product perspective, but they also have this tight-knit, passionate group of people who take the business very personally. It's a rare type of culture that all companies covet, but few ever achieve. I couldn't be happier to be a part of it."



About Nicus

Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations – including customers like Visa, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and the City of Seattle. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology investment decisions, while helping CIO leaders tell their IT value story using a comprehensive software suite, including IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.