Nicus Software Names Former IBM Leader Amit Kumar as Chief Product Officer

Salem, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --Nicus Software, Inc., a leading vendor of IT Financial and Technology Business Management solutions, announced today that Amit Kumar will join its executive leadership team as Chief Product Officer.



Kumar is joining Nicus with a deep pool of experience in leading-edge enterprise technology, having co-founded business intelligence firm Decision Street and served in multiple executive roles at Fortune 500 companies. Over the past 10 years, Kumar has led software product management for companies like IBM, Oracle, Silverpop, and NCR Corporation.



"Amit will leverage a wealth of experience as he drives the product strategy for Nicus," said John Clark, Nicus Software's Chief Executive Officer. "While Nicus is a leader in the ITFM space, our goal is to increasingly 'over-deliver' with the value we create for customers and the overall market. And Amit will play a key role in doing that, as he interfaces with customers, industry analysts, and prospects to ensure our brilliant development team continues building the most innovative solutions possible."



"Nicus is in a truly unique position for growth," said Kumar. "There's a burgeoning need for IT to be a strategic partner in large-scale enterprises today, but lack of transparency and collaboration around how IT dollars get spent keeps that partnership from happening at the level it needs to. Organizations are eager to remedy this, but the universe of solutions is extremely narrow. Nicus is innovating on a largely unaddressed problem, and I'm excited to be on-board for what's ahead."



About Nicus Software

Nicus is a rapidly-expanding provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations – including customers like Visa, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and the City of Seattle. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology investment decisions, while helping CIO leaders tell their IT value story using a comprehensive software suite, including IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.