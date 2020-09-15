Nigerian-American Celebrity Chef Kavachi Ukegbu Announces Debut Cookbook

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --After years of successful events and media appearances — including a memorable appearance on the second season of No Passport Required — celebrity chef and Grubido founder Kavachi Ukegbu is launching a Kickstarter campaign to promote her debut cookbook, The Art of Fufu, a first-of-a-kind guide to the recipes, techniques, and traditions behind one of West Africa's most cherished dishes.



The Art of Fufu is the first cookbook to zoom in on the titular dish, fufu — a staple of West African home cooking steeped in passion and authenticity. Traditionally eaten 100% by hand, this delicious dish makes for unforgettable group dining experiences.



"Over the past several years, I've toured the country and met so many amazing foodies through my Art of Fufu Show, and I've heard the same thing over and over: 'Everyone needs to experience fufu.' So, I began to explore ways to make the fufu experience accessible for anyone who loves great-tasting food and enjoys cooking at home, and thus 'The Art of Fufu' was born!"



As Kavachi and her team wrap up the final stages of editing and design, they are launching a crowdfunding campaign to cover the costs of printing and distribution required for this self-published cookbook. And on the newly launched Kickstarter page:, Kavachi is offering a variety of rewards for backers of The Art of Fufu, including one-on-one fufu cooking classes, group dining experiences, signed copies of the book, and much more.



About Kavachi

Kavachi Michelle Ukegbu is a global ambassador for good food and stronger cultural connections. As the founder of Grubido, Kavachi fuses her training in the culinary arts, marketing, and hospitality management to host enriching in-person experiences crafted to expand guests' culinary horizons. Grubido has been featured in several media outlets, including No Passport Required, Great Day Houston, Fox 26 News, the Houston Press, the Houston Cookbook, the University of Houston Celebrity Chef series, and continues to grow in its native Houston and beyond.



Contact:

Evomah Communications

(832) 510 -4489

press@grubidos.com



Kickstarter Link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/grubido/the-art-of-fufu-a-guided-tour-of-west-african-home-cooking?ref=7ltnar&token=72df680d