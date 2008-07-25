Night-Gear Inc. Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Stuart, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Night-Gear Inc. (http://www.night-gear.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Night-Gear Inc. will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.night-gear.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Night-Gear Inc. is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Night-Gear Inc. (http://www.night-gear.com)

Night-Gear specializes in products used in low-light and no-light environments. We offer two categories of products -- reflective and illuminating. Our reflective products include hi-visibility and reflective apparel for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical technicians, and first responders as well as for recreational use. In addition Night-Gear provides a variety of retro-reflective accessories, reflective vinyl tapes and polymeric films used for personal safety, incident management and identification. Illuminating products consist of a quality selection of headlamps (hands free lighting), cycling lights, emergency lighting, remote area lighting, lanterns and flashlights that are used in many emergency applications, camping or any time portable lighting is required. Products: Hi visibility apparel Reflective jackets Reflective rainwear Reflective vests Reflective hats and gloves Reflective active wear Reflective vinyl tape Reflective Film Reflective signage Remote area lighting Flashlights Lanterns Emergency lights Strobe lights Cycling lights Responder lights



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

