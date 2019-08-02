Night Picnic Journal Launches to Give Fantastical Sustenance to Readers and Creators Alike

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2019 --Setting up shop where fiction and poetry intersect, a new literary journal has launched to showcase authenticity in literature and art. Created by educators with a no-politics approach, Night Picnic Journal speaks as much about co-existence as it does about multidimensional metaphysics. Eager to publish writers from all walks of life, the journal is a beacon of equality that dives headlong into creativity. With esoteric overtones central to the creative mind, the journal asks if fantasy could hold the truth about life, liberty, and the pursuit of somewhat higher-brow happiness.



Published in both English and Russian, the bilingual journal is composed of novels, novellas, plays, short and flash stories, fairy-tales for adults, poetry, interviews, essays that include popular science essays, letters to the editors, and artwork. Committed to publish new authors and works never published before, Night Picnic Journal is a winsome sampling of newbies and accomplished writers and artists alike.



Igor V. Zaitsev, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief, said: "Though we welcome all works of imagination, we prefer fantasies that take the plunge into the metaphysical. We ask our contributors to dive deep and encourage our readers to do the same."



Published three times a year in February, June, and October, the journal is available on Amazon in both paper and electronic formats. Single print copies are $15, and digital versions are $5. Subscriptions by mail are $35 for three issues and $45 for libraries. Foreign orders must add $10.



For more information, visit https://www.nightpicnic.net/. To purchase the latest issue on Amazon, visit https://amzn.to/2Yyp43k. To be considered for publication, submit work through http://www.submittable.com or by mail.



