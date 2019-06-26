"Night Vision Systems (NVS) Technologies to Revolutionise Night-Time Driving for Motorists," According to New Visiongain Report

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --Visiongain's new report Automotive Night Vision Systems (NVS) Market Report 2019-2029: Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Active Night Vision System, Passive Night Vision System), & By Technology (Near Infrared (NIR) Technology, Far Infrared (FIR) Technology) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies will prove valuable for investors, automotive OEMs and companies within the automotive supply chain.



Night Vision Systems assist in increasing a vehicle driver's visibility in darkness beyond the reach of the vehicle's headlight. Night Vision Systems (NVS) use NIRs in combination with either infrared light or thermo-graphic sensors to show the road ahead on the on-board screen. The technology improves the range of vision at night or in low visibility situations. More advanced systems use software to outline pedestrians or animals and flash a notification on the (head-up) display. Night Vision Systems (NVS) incorporating animal detection alert and pedestrian detection alert, Night Vision Systems and dynamic spotlight illumination features to make the system more effective. Infrared systems are more accurate in the short range and show a clearer image while thermo-graphic NIRs have a higher range and are better at detecting people and animals. In addition, Mercedes-Benz cars' come with Active Night View Assist Plus with the spotlight feature fitted as standard.



The $2.65bn night vision systems market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of government regulations. In addition, consumer awareness is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. This technology will revolutionise the automotive industry and could potentially create opportunities for various types of companies within the automotive value chain.



The Visiongain analyst commented that "There will be increasing investment towards ADAS technology, semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles which has given rise to demand for night vision systems, Night Vision Systems combined with GPS Navigation will have a positive impact on the autonomous cars. However, high cost and limited functionality of the sensors may restrain the market."



Leading companies such as Continental, Bosch, Denso, Valeo, Autoliv, Magna, Visteon, Delphi, Aisin Seiki and others are investing in this $2.65bn market.



