Nightfox Investigations Receives More Positive Customer Comments and Feedback for Debt Recovery and Investigation Services

UNITED KINGDOM, 2019 – Many businesses and individuals have become victims of numerous debtors, and those who have fallen victim to a debtor know all too well how it can drastically affect their business and livelihood. Fortunately, companies like Nightfox Investigations & Debt Recovery exist to allow businesses and private individuals to get back the debt they are owed – in the most efficient way and in the soonest possible time.



Nightfox has been specialising in investigative and debt recovery services for years, and it can say that it has been operating in the industry for almost eight decades. The company offers complete confidentiality as well as a robust and strong collection staff, and it also provides clients with a unique, results-driven strategy which is designed to give them what they require.



Nightfox Investigations & Debt Recovery has helped numerous customers when it comes to both personal debt recovery and business debt recovery, and it also offers full body-cam technology so that all visits will be recorded for its customers. Aside from debt recovery, Nightfox also provides superior people tracing services, where Nightfox's team can place any individual on a continual tracker/review, gain access to all the phone numbers associated with a specific individual, and come up with a full and complete profile of an individual along with supporting info or data related to their credit file.



Many customers are highly satisfied with the services offered by Nightfox. One client, Chris Simpson, states, "I used Nightfox to collect 170K from a company that I invested in, the company in question just took my money and ran. I met Dean who put me at ease straightaway…nobody was happier than me when I was told that I was getting paid. The video footage was brilliant and really made my day when I saw the look on their faces. I have given them another today for only £3K, I bet they have it collected already!"



Nightfox Investigations & Debt Recovery is a leading expert when it comes to investigative and debt recovery services, and it has more than 75 years of experience under its belt. Nightfox's services include tracing, private investigation, face to face debt collection, international debt collection, and more. To get in touch with any one of Nightfox's expert representatives, visit http://www.nightfoxinvestigations.co.uk.