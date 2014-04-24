NIGHTSTICK Raises the Performance Bar While Expanding Instrinsically Safe Certifications

Wylie, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --Sir Henry Royce once said, “Strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it.” This principle is at the heart of the research, development, and design at Nightstick®, a leading innovator of LED safety lighting solutions, as seen in its recent unveiling of a number of enriched products. In addition to enhancements made to the XPP-5420G and XPP-5420B Intrinsically Safe, Non-Rechargeable Polymer Flashlights, even the very popular XPP-5422G and XPP-5422B Intrinsically Safe, Non-Rechargeable Polymer Dual-LightTM got a boost—proving Nightstick’s dedication to exceeding expectations through continuous product improvement.



Both the XPP-5420 Intrinsically Safe Polymer Flashlight series and the XPP-5422 Intrinsically Safe Dual-Light series lights have received a significant improvement in the brightness of their CREE® LED rating. The XPP-5420 models increased from 80 lumens to 140 lumens, while the flashlight of the XPP-5422 models increased from 80 lumens to 120 lumens. The embedded floodlight of the XPP-5422 increased from 80 lumens to 120 lumens, providing a whopping 240 lumens when the flashlight and floodlight are used together in Nightstick’s exclusive Dual-Light mode. When coupled with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector, users of the XPP-5420 will now achieve a flashlight beam rated at 180 meters, while XPP-5422 users will achieve a flashlight beam rated at 170 meters.



If performance upgrades weren’t enough, Nightstick expanded the safety ratings of both their XPP-5420 series and the XPP-5422 series lights. Whereas both lines have always included a cETLus safety rating, they now also include ATEX, IECEx, and MSHA certifications. These globally recognized certifications cement these products as the highest rated intrinsically safe flashlights and intrinsically safe dual-lights available on the market today.



The improvements to both product lines are significant. It is now possible for consumers to make Nightstick Intrinsically Safe lights the only lighting solution on which they depend—replacing the need for multiple safety rated flashlights from other manufacturers that are not certified to work in all conditions or hazardous environments.



“Safety Managers will love these product improvements,” says Russell Hoppe, Bayco Products, Inc. Marketing Manager. “In the XPP-5422 series alone, Safety Managers are now able to streamline their purchasing decisions and immediately recognize a significant cost and efficiency savings. These global products are not only multi-functional, but also certified to be used across all classes and all divisions, including Groups A-G. No one else can offer what Nightstick’s exclusive Intrinsically Safe Dual-Light technology can deliver. When budgets are tight, it’s important to note that Nightstick is making a statement by offering increased performance and more certifications, all while delivering the highest quality safety products at a price point significantly below historical levels. ”



Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value.



For 30 years, Bayco Products' vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco's dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety.