NII Holdings Inc. & Rite Aid Corporation Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: NIHD), (NYSE: RAD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2013 --NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) files SEC form 8-K, entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, creation of a Direct Financial Obligation.



On April 15, 2013, NII International Telecom S.C.A., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of NII Holdings, Inc., completed the issuance of an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 11.375% Senior Notes due 2019 in a private offering under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended .



The issue price was 107.25% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued interest from February 19, 2013. The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $159.8 million.



NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services.



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), earlier this month, reported net income for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 2, 2013.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of $6.5 billion, net income of $123.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $340.3 million or 5.3 percent of revenues.



For the full year, Rite Aid reported revenues of $25.4 billion, net income of $118.1 million or $0.12 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,128.4 million or 4.4 percent of revenues.



“Thanks to the hard work of our entire Rite Aid team, we generated outstanding results in the fourth quarter, which helped us to deliver one of the best full-year performances in company history,” said Rite Aid Chairman, President and CEO John Standley. “In addition to setting a new company record for full-year Adjusted EBITDA, we generated full-year net income for the first time since fiscal 2007.”



