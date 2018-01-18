Nikken Offers a Fun and Stylish Way to Open Mail

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Just about every adult will have to open some mail at some point in their lives, and Nikken aims to make the task more fun with its new set of paper knives fashioned in the shape of famous samurai swords. Hand-crafted with immaculate attention to detail, these stunning letter-openers are as beautiful as they are functional.



The pieces are handmade by skilled edged-blade craftsmen, imbuing them with elegance and quality. The metal in the blade is tempered as well for added durability and strength. It is important to note that, as these knives are designed for cutting paper, they are not as sharp as most edged weapons. This minimizes the risk of accidental cuts to the user's hands when opening envelopes.



Each piece is modeled after a prized sword used by a famous samurai. Hijikata Toshizou was a high-ranking member of the shogunate during the Edo era, and his favorite sword was a katana named, "Izumi no Kami Kenesada." The Hijikata Toshizou museum partnered with Nikken in the creation of this piece.



The second blade in the collection is a replica of Sakamoto Ryoma's sword, called, "Mutsunokamiyoshiyuki." Ryoma was instrumental in restoring imperial rule in Japan. The third letter opener in the set pays homage to the preferred sword of Oda Nobunaga, dubbed, "Heshikiri-Hashebe."



Customers have the option of purchasing the complete set or just a single letter-opener. The product line also includes a display case for the paper knives, designed to look like a traditional Japanese room. An LED light behind the background image gives a soft glow and customers can switch between four different images as the seasons change.



Nikken has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise money for production of the products. The campaign has a funding goal of $2,000, although the creators will receive all money generated, even if they don't hit their target.



Early contributors to the campaign will receive a single katana letter-opener for donations of $32 or more. This represents a 20-percent discount of the expected retail price of $40. After the early-bird prizes run out, the price for a single blade through the campaign will go up to $36. Backers can get the complete set of paper knives for contributions of $95 or more. Nikken aims to begin shipping products to customers in May 2018.