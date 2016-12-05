Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Nikki Allen is one of the music industry's best kept secret. This singer/songwriter/musician whose artistic style crosses many genres, from R&B, Pop, Hip/Hop to Contemporary Jazz has a five octave vocal range and sultry voice that is not only unique and soothing, but satisfying to the soul.



Just in time for the holiday season, Nikki Allen and producer Tim Watson make the holiday classic and "The Sound of Music" favorite their own. Combining Tim's contemporary jazz style with Nikki's ultra-sultry vocals, this song is sure to make you melt!



"Not only is it a hit, but it's from my favorite all time movie, "The Sound of Music"

~Rick Party

Award Winning Radio Host, Hot 105, Miami



"Beautiful soul + Beautiful voice = A Beautifully done rendition. An enjoyable holiday moment!"

~Kevin L. Evans

7th Agency, LLC (Former President of RCA Records Urban Music)