NIMBYs Embrace Myths, Misinformation to Oppose New Affordable Home Communities

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --As rents soar and affordable housing grows increasingly scarce, cities around the nation have become battlegrounds over a proven solution proposed by developers -- and approved by many local planners: manufactured housing.



The latest skirmish played out last week in the city of Del Valle, Texas, near Austin, where citizens lined up to oppose rezoning of 10 acres for use as a proposed manufactured housing community -- which some of the more vocal opponents referred to using the pejorative misnomer "trailer park."



Many couched their concerns in what at first blush seemed to be reasonable terms: The development could bring flooding to the area, over-burden roadways and local schools.



When the dust settled and the commission approved, instead, a zoning that would allow single family homes -- with the same potential impacts -- it became clear that the real objection, voiced by only a few of the most vocal opponents, was based on unfounded fears and stereotypes.



The kind of people who would live in "mobile homes" would bring crime and vandalism and lower property values, they said -- despite all evidence to the contrary.



Recent studies conclude there is "no significant difference" in crime rates between neighborhoods with manufactured homes and neighborhoods with single family housing.



MH industry expert Lisa Tyler, who earned her Ph.D. with a dissertation on manufactured housing, says her research does not support the negative image many people have about modern factory-built homes.



"We don't have enough public housing to fulfill our needs," says Tyler. "Manufactured housing presents a solution. It's inexpensive, energy efficient and a great value."



And it attracts people from all walks of life -- from well-off retirees, to middle-class families, to those in need of basic shade and shelter.



Back in Del Valle, Commissioner Betsy Greenberg was the only one to speak up about the unwarranted concerns: "The fact that people are poor doesn't make them criminals."



She added that her parents' property value was not harmed by a nearby manufactured home community and criticized the other commissioners for not following the objective recommendation of their own planning department.



Everyone agrees there is an affordable housing crisis in America, but there are obstacles to solving it as long as decisions are based on inaccurate information and long-held stereotypes.



These issues are explored by MHLivingNews in NIMBYism? Debunking Myths About Manufactured Home Communities here.



About MHLivingNews.com and MHProNews.com

MHLivingNews.com and MHProNews.com are the leading trade publications for manufactured housing consumers and MH industry leaders who want up-to-date lifestyle and business news; brought to you by LifeStyle Factory Homes, LLC.



Media Contact:

L. A. "Tony" Kovach

Publisher – MHLivingNews.com

LifeStyle Factory Homes, LLC

4210 Arietta Lane,

Lakeland, FL 33813

Phone: 863-213-4090

Email: latonyk@manufacturedhomelivingnews.com