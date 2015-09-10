Nina Rain Fashion Jewelry Site Launches to Make Looking on Trend Both Easy and Affordable

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Creating every reason for those who are 'in the fashion know' to shop from home or office, NinaRainStore.com announces its official launch. The website holds a bevy of on trend jewelry stylized to meet the ever-changing demands of fashionistas worldwide. In keeping with the intricate jewel work of today's fashions, the website offers earrings and necklaces that hold their own. Leaving one to think, "How'd they make such a beautiful piece for that price?"



The NinaRain Fashion Jewelry Collection includes earrings with rhinestones, beads and metal work comparable to higher-end designers. Priced to sell, the line is functional while still having the look of jewelry designers like marketplace standout, Dannijo. Nina Rain designs include the Mint Rectangle Flora Earrings priced at $7.99 and the Mint Retro Necklace for $18.99. Other trendy earrings, all priced below $7, include the Blossom Fashion Earrings, the Pink Fashion Earrings, and the Beautiful Polygon Fashion Earrings. Bib and statement necklaces are in full supply in bead colors of pink, blue, red and smoky simulated gemstones alike.



Wei Zhao, founder and owner of Nina Rain Fashion Jewelry said of the web store's launch, "We've made a commitment to our customers. We're dedicated to selecting only the best quality vendors to work in partnership with our company. Because of this decision we can offer affordable, trendy jewelry that holds up to wear. To maintain that quality control each piece is carefully handpicked by our experienced staff. We just wouldn't have it any other way."



About Nina Rain Fashion Jewelry

Nina Rain Fashion Jewelry is a retail web store that provides the marketplace with trendy earrings and necklaces. All items on the fashion jewelry website are affordably priced to meet with the demands of today's ever-changing style trends. Costume jewelry prices range from $5 to $30.



Wei Zhao

Founder & Owner

wei@ninarainstore.com



www.ninarainstore.com