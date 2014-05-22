Nine Champion School Students Win Awards at the National Math Kangaroo Competition

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2014 --Nine Champion School students have won awards at the National Math Kangaroo competition. One of the students has won it for the fourth consecutive year. Every single Champion elementary and middle school student was given the opportunity to participate and many of them took advantage of it. Champion students are provided with significant additional coaching to prepare for competitions in Math, Science as well as other fields. One of the reasons Champion School encourages, and coaches each of its eligible students to participate in these types of competitions is because practicing for them strengthens a young child's abstract reasoning skills on extremely complex problems, which can only help improve his/her intelligence.



According to Muna Khanna, the principal of Champion School, "We strive to give each of our students as many opportunities to find their passions and showcase their talents as possible. At the foundation of these intellectual pursuits is a rigorous and world class education with a significant emphasis on abstract reasoning and critical thinking skills. For example, virtually every second grader is exposed to problems involving a variable x (an abstraction), and by fourth grade 100% of continuing students in the current school year are learning either Pre-Algebra or Algebra-1. Based on our surveys, student assessments and research, the academic progress of an average Champion School student, particularly in STEM subjects probably ranks among the top 0.1% of all students in the US. We are very proud of each of our students who participated in Math Kangaroo, as well as the teachers and staff who coached and supported them."



Sunitha Gubba, mother of Manvitha Pabbathi, who as a fourth grader achieved a second highest result in the nation states, "We are extremely proud of our daughter Manvitha, who has been a Champion School student from the beginning, for winning a Math Kangaroo award for four years in a row. Champion continues to provide her with many platforms, opportunities and extra-ordinary amount of support and coaching to excel in academics as well as other areas, such as performance arts and debate. We are happy to be a part of Champion community and congratulate all the dedicated teachers and staff who make these amazing results possible. What's even more important is that she is an extremely happy, confident child and proud to be a Champion student."



Balaji Iyer, the father of Satvika Iyer adds, "Satvika has been a student at champion for less than a year. This one year has changed the trajectory of Satvika's academic as well as overall progress. It would not be an exaggeration to say that in one year, Satvika has covered ground that she might have otherwise taken 3 years to cover. Her amazing progress has been a function of her innate abilities as well as the level of individualization, customization and extra help that Satvika has received at Champion. What we are even more happy about is that Satvika does not feel any pressure what so ever and continues to be an extremely happy and confident child."



About Champion School

Champion school's unique child centered approach is redefining what world-class education should be like. According to Clayton Christesen, the best selling author of author of Innovator's Dilemma, "The current (education) system forces all students to learn the same material within the same time frame. That stalls the progress of advanced students while leaving others behind." At Champion School, a child's abilities are not underestimated and the uniqueness of every child's abilities is nurtured via a customized plan, unshackled from a cookie cutter, one size fits all approach to education. This child centered approach has resulted in academic progress that is often 2-3 grade levels more advanced than a student at a typical school, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects. For example, it is not uncommon for 100% of continuing fourth graders, in a given school year, to start learning JAVA programming and learn either Pre-Algebra or Algebra-1. These subjects are often not introduced in most schools until 7th or 8th grade. Much of this is possible because at Champion, each student receives an unparalleled level of extra help in school, while receiving less than half the typical amount of homework. Champion students also participate in a broad set of co-curricular activities and hands on projects to foster their creative, problem solving, critical/strategic thinking, communication, and leadership skills.



http://championschool.org