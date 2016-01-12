Nine Massive Indoor After Parties Announced for Coachella 2016

La Quinta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Earlier this week, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed their highly-anticipated 2016 lineup which is led by Calvin Harris and a pair of major reunions: Guns' N Roses will be reuniting for their first performance in nearly twenty years and the members of LCD Soundsystem will return after a five-year hiatus.



The California-based 2016 festival will take place over the span of two weekends, April 15th to 17th and April 22nd to 24th at the Empire Polo Grounds. Festival passes officially went up for sale on January 6, 2016.



Located only five minutes away from the Coachella and Stagecoach grounds, lies the brand new Saxony Convention Centre in La Quinta, California. This 140,000 square foot venue can accommodate over 10,000 people and will be the official home of the Coachella Valley Wind-Up's indoor events.



The Coachella Valley Wind-Up will host the largest post-Coachella after parties over the span of three weekends. Attendees can look forward to nine nights of the Celebrity After Party Series events, which will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights after the festival from 10:00 PM until 6:00 AM the next morning.



On Thursday April 14th and Thursday April 28th, Snoop Dogg and Friends will perform live at the Coachella Valley Wind-Up from 9:30 PM until 4:30 AM. On Thursday April 21st, the eagerly awaited EDM New Wave of Talent Event will take place from 9:30 PM until 4:30 AM.



During the last weekend of Coachella Valley Wind-Up, the Saxony Convention Centre will host three Country Music Extravaganza events. These will take place from 10:00 AM to 6:00 AM on Friday April 29th, Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st, 2016.



"We are quickly approaching the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival." said a Coachella Valley Wind-Up representative. "If you are heading to Coachella or Stagecoach this year, you will be able to keep the party going long after the festival has closed at the Wind-Up after parties."



With over 200,000 festival attendees flocking to the area, Coachella Valley Wind-Up tickets are rumored to be selling out very quickly. Early Bird Tickets are currently for sale to the public online.



To view pricing and find out more information visit the Coachella Valley Wind-Up website.



Contact:

Martin Dolemo

Owner

info@Coachellvalleywindup.com

760-568-1222