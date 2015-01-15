Recently published research from GlobalData, "Nintedanib (Colorectal Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Nintedanib (Colorectal Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023". Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of mortality among cancer patients in the world and is the third most diagnosed cancer globally, and thus represents a huge burden on healthcare systems. This report focuses on the current treatment landscape, unmet needs, current pipeline, and commercial opportunities in the colorectal cancer market, with coverage of multiple settings of the disease including neoadjuvant/adjuvant, first-, second-, third-line KRAS wild-type and mutation-positive, and fourth-line metastatic. In terms of targeted treatments, the metastatic CRC treatment landscape is mature, including the branded treatments Avastin (bevacizumab), Erbitux (cetuximab), and Vectibix (panitumumab), treatments that have extended the survival of metastatic patients compared to chemotherapy-only regimens. However, high unmet needs remain for the extension of survival of metastatic patients, and particularly those with KRAS mutation-positive disease, for whom the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors Erbitux and Vectibix are not recommended.
Boehringer Ingelheim is developing nintedanib (BIBF-1120), an orally available anti-VEGF inhibitor, for the treatment of refractory CRC in the US, Europe, and Japan. The drug is being investigated in a placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase III study in 764 metastatic CRC patients. To be eligible for the trial, patients must be refractory to multiple previous treatments for metastatic disease, including 5-FU, oxaliplatin, irinotecan, Avastin or Zaltrap, and anti-EGFR therapy if KRAS wild-type. Previous treatment with Stivarga is allowed. The trial has a primary endpoint of PFS, with secondary endpoints including OS, ORR, and disease control. The trial is due to report data for PFS in the second half of 2016.
- Overview of Colorectal Cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Nintedanib including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Nintedanib for the top seven countries from 2013 to 2023.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.
