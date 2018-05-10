niolabs Teams Up with Google Cloud at Internet of Things World 2018

Broomfield, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --Coming off of their recent partnership announcement, niolabs, a pioneer of distributed computing software to serve the explosive Internet of Things market, will be teaming up with Google Cloud at next week's Internet of Things World in Santa Clara, CA to demonstrate their turnkey integrations with the Google Cloud Platform and IoT Core.



niolabs is working closely with the Google Cloud team to identify opportunities where integrations between the two platforms creates a robust edge-to-cloud solution for enterprise customers. In addition to standardizing on Google Cloud for the hosting of their platform's IDE, niolabs offers Google IoT Core, GKE, and BigQuery as part of production deployments and turnkey integrations of the nio Platform. The team at niolabs is also working to simplify and enhance the capabilities of Google's TensorFlow machine learning models for vision and speech to create immersive systems of engagement.



"Google brings a wide range of cloud services and supports immense scalability. niolabs brings power and logic to the edge. With nio's integrations to IoT Core and Cloud Pub/Sub, data can move freely throughout a distributed system. It really is a match made in heaven." - Matt Dodge, CTO at niolabs.



niolabs has proven the transformational value of the nio Platform in several industries, including industrial and agriculture. Leveraging Google Cloud's partnership and industry-leading technology, niolabs is looking forward to exciting upcoming projects within retail and smart cities as they expand to several new industries.



"We see the market for IoT, and Digital Transformation in general, ready to move past proof of concepts to scalable solutions that enable adoption. Our tight integration with Google Cloud provides users the confidence to accelerate adoption." - Doug Standley, CEO at niolabs



To experience in person, niolabs and Google Cloud invites attendees to stop by booth #202 during next week's Internet of Things World at the Santa Clara Convention Center where the two companies will be showcasing several interactive demonstrations. More information and private meeting scheduling can be found here.



About niolabs

Based in Broomfield, CO, niolabs is at the forefront of IoT and distributed computing. They've created the innovative nio Platform—a highly-scalable stream processing engine and supporting toolset that allows users to design, build, deploy, and monitor distributed systems that unlock digital transformation.



About Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform, offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning.