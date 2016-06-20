Niona Perfume Introduces a Luxurious Perfume Made from the Finest Essential Oils from Around the World

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Niona Perfume, an all new perfume made from the finest pure grade essential oils from all around the world, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Niona Perfume is a luxurious new perfume made from the finest pure grade essential oils from all around the world. It's a romantic fragrance that is warm, seductive, and can be worn for any occasion and last all day. Its aroma is filled with fresh, earthy, and floral tones with notes of Oakmoss, Sandalwood, and Water Lily.



"The idea of creating my own fragrance originated from my profession as a Licensed Massage and Bodywork Therapist. I have a collection of aromatherapy oils in my home and love to mix a selection of the oils to create a wonderful scent. I would use the mixture for my massage services as well as dabbing a bit on my wrist," says founder Brandy Thurman on the inspiration behind the product, "As a writer and a bodyworker, I am an advocate for self-development, personal happiness, and wellness. I believe we all have a dream, and through that dream we should create."



Niona Perfume is truly a unique and beautiful fragrance that deserves recognition as it has been carefully prepared and in development for two years. The company's mission is to raise enough funds through the crowdfunding campaign to manufacture and distribute high-quality perfume at an affordable price designed to capture a larger share of the market. The company is developing enhancements as well as creating new products and services to keep its position in the marketplace ever expanding.



"The realization that we can provide a unique fragrance that would appeal to a diverse clientele. Niona Perfume appeals to women from all ages. Niona contains no phthalates, so the most sensitive skin can wear this fragrance," adds Thurman, "Niona is a fragrance that soothes and contains healing properties as well as making a woman feel confident, attractive, and feminine."



Niona Perfume is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/21sG46N



About Niona Perfume

In 2009, Brandy Thurman followed her dream of creating her own fragrance and in 2011 Niona Perfume was born. In 2016, Brandy created an online store to offer a variety of products such as fashionable clothing, scarves, jewelry, accessories, and her luxurious fragrance to customers. Niona Store offers a chic and unique selection of products and will provide the most stylish and latest trends to meet the customers' needs.



For more information on Niona Perfume please visit http://nionaperfume.com