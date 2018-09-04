NISOD and Bossier Parrish Community College to Co-Host Regional Workshop

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Bossier Parrish Community College (Bossier City, Louisiana) have announced they will co-host a Regional Workshop, scheduled for February 22, 2019.



NISOD's Regional Workshops bring professional development closer to faculty, administrators, and staff through intensive one-day gatherings held throughout the country. These localized options help bring NISOD's outstanding resources closer to colleges in an effort to save them time and money.



The workshop, titled "Teaching Critical Thinking," focuses on how participants can create lesson plans that enhance critical-thinking skills across disciplines. Participants also learn how these skills can be easily and accurately measured.



Dr. John Eigenauer, the workshop facilitator, and NISOD Excellence Award recipient, pioneered argument mapping as a means of teaching critical reasoning and has authored several publications about the dispositions of teaching critical thinking.



"Dr. Eigenauer will facilitate the workshop and share precise pedagogical methods that help students at any level improve their critical-thinking skills," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "This workshop is a chance for participants to hear from a national leader on teaching critical thinking and to ask questions and get information not easily available through other channels."



Visit http://www.nisod.org/bpcc for more information, including registration fees, lodging options, and a schedule of the day's events.



