NISOD and Community College of Allegheny County to Co-Host Two Regional Workshops

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) announced they will co-host regional workshops scheduled for November 30, 2018, and March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



NISOD's regional workshops bring professional development closer to faculty, administrators, and staff through intensive one-day gatherings held in strategic locations throughout the country. These localized options help bring some of NISOD's outstanding resources closer to colleges in an effort to save them time and money.



The regional workshop scheduled for November 30, 2018, titled Emotional Intelligence, Efficacy, and Success, will explore the ways faculty can increase students' success, professional growth, and collaboration skills by improving their attitudes toward work, relationships, and learning. Executive Director of Organizational Development at Mohawk Valley Community College, David R. Katz III, will facilitate the first workshop.



The regional workshop scheduled for March 22, 2019, titled Strategies for Student Learning and Success: Relational Teaching and Classroom Community Building, will teach faculty how to build a sense of community within their classrooms by emphasizing dialogic approaches to teaching the whole student and relational teaching pedagogy. Director of the Michigan Community Scholars Program, author, and University of Michigan sociology faculty member, Dr. David Schoem, will facilitate the second workshop.



"NISOD is thrilled to partner with CCAC to help faculty help students achieve their educational goals," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "These types of partnerships enable NISOD to produce high-quality, low-cost professional learning opportunities for community college educators."



Visit http://www.nisod.org/ccac1 and http://www.nisod.org/ccac2 for more information about the workshops, including workshop descriptions, registration fees, lodging options, and a schedule for each days' events.



