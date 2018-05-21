NISOD and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education Name 2018 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education (Diverse) are excited to announce the 2018 Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges (PPWCC) award winners.



The annual award recognizes community and technical college commitments to diversity through best-in-class student and staff recruitment and retention practices, inclusive learning and working environments, and meaningful community service and engagement opportunities. The national study employs a web-based survey approach to obtain information from NISOD member institutions. A multipart, weighted algorithm is used to classify the responding institutions.



The 2018 Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges award winners are:



Central Piedmont Community College



Coastline Community College



Community College of Allegheny County



Community College of Aurora



El Centro College



GateWay Community College



Greenville Technical College



Harrisburg Area Community College



Lone Star College-University Park



McLennan Community College



Montgomery County Community College



National Park College



Northwest Vista College



Pierpont Community and Technical College



Pitt Community College



Rochester Community and Technical College



Wake Tech Community College



Western Texas College



"We are proud to honor these colleges for their sustained commitment to diversity," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's Executive Director. "We are also pleased about the large number of applications this year. It shows that a growing number of colleges appreciate how critical diversity and inclusion initiatives are to their campuses and communities."



The award-winning institutions will be recognized during NISOD's International Conference of Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 26-29, in Austin, Texas. Additionally, award recipients receive a specially-designed logo that can be used to promote the institution's commitment to diversity during student and staff recruitment efforts, as well as during other times when they want to highlight their commitment to inclusiveness. Also, Diverse featured the awarded colleges in its May 17, 2018, edition.



To learn more about the Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges awards, visit http://www.nisod.org/ppwcc. For questions about the survey or NISOD's 2018 conference, contact Edward J. Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



Visit http://www.nisod.org for more information about NISOD.



About Diverse

Since 1984, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been the nation's premier publication covering the issues pertaining to underrepresented minorities in American higher education. Reaching more than 200,000 readers biweekly, Diverse has been recognized for its in-depth news coverage, provocative commentary, insightful special reports, and original research.