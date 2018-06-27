NISOD and Kansas City Kansas Community College to Host Regional Workshop

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) has announced it will host a Regional Workshop, scheduled for October 12, 2018, at Kansas City Kansas Community College in Kansas City, Kansas.



NISOD's Regional Workshops bring professional development closer to faculty, administrators, and staff through intensive one-day gatherings held in strategic locations throughout the country. These localized options help bring some of NISOD's outstanding resources closer to colleges in an effort to save them time and money.



The Kansas City Kansas Community College workshop, titled Emotional Intelligence, Efficacy, and Success, explores ways faculty and other professional colleagues can increase students' success, professional growth, and collaboration skills by improving their attitudes toward work, relationships, and learning. David R. Katz III, Executive Director of Organizational Development at Mohawk Valley Community College, will facilitate the workshop. In that role, David creates, implements, and oversees programs aimed at developing a vibrant culture of personal and professional enrichment that reinforces his college's goals focused on student success and empowerment.



"We're thrilled to provide workshop participants from KCKCC with a significant registration discount so they can attend this outstanding workshop," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "In addition, educators at community and technical colleges throughout Kansas and in neighboring states can participate in this high-quality, low-cost professional development opportunity without incurring the higher cost associated with traveling to a larger event at a more distant location."



Visit http://www.nisod.org/kckcc for more information, including registration fees, lodging options, and a schedule of the day's events.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



Please contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430 for additional information or to arrange to have a workshop brought to your campus or region.