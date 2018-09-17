NISOD and Richland Community College to Co-Host Regional Workshop

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Richland Community College announced they will co-host a Regional Workshop scheduled for December 7, 2018, in Decatur, Illinois.



NISOD's Regional Workshops bring professional development closer to faculty, administrators, and staff through intensive one-day gatherings held in strategic locations throughout the country. These localized options help bring some of NISOD's outstanding resources closer to colleges in an effort to save them time and money.



The Illinois Regional Workshop, titled Emotional Intelligence, Efficacy, and Success, explores ways faculty and other professional colleagues can increase students' success, professional growth, and collaboration skills by improving their attitudes toward work, relationships, and learning.



David R. Katz III, executive director of organizational development at Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), will facilitate the workshop. In his role at MVCC, David creates, implements, and oversees programs that develop a vibrant culture of personal and professional enrichment that reinforces the college's goals focused on student success and empowerment.



"Now more than ever, community college educators need to know what works to improve student achievement," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "David Katz will provide the best ideas and proven strategies for identifying, nurturing, and developing students' talents, rather than focus on their weaknesses.



Visit http://www.nisod.org/richland for more information, including registration fees, lodging options, and a schedule of the day's events.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For over 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators." For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



Please contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430 for additional information or to arrange to have a workshop brought to your campus or region.