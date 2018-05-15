Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced that Tara VanConant, a student at St. Clair County Community College, is the winner of the 2018 Student Graphic Design Contest.



As the winning student artist, Tara will receive $1,000; five poster-size copies of her design; and up to $400 in airfare, three nights lodging, and a complimentary registration to attend NISOD's 2018 International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 26-29, in Austin, Texas.



NISOD will formally honor Tara with a grand unveiling of her design during the conference. Additionally, NISOD will showcase Tara's winning design on all promotional materials related to NISOD's 2019 conference, including the front cover of the conference program. Tara's college, St. Clair County Community College, will receive a complimentary 2018-2019 NISOD membership.



"We are very proud of Ms. VanConant's impressive work and accomplishments. It is an honor to have Tara represent the college," said Julie Armstrong, vice president of academic services at St. Clair County Community College. "The fact that our students have won this national award three years running speaks to the excellent tutelage of the faculty in our graphics design program. Congratulations to Ms. VanConant and the graphics design faculty!"



"During her time at St. Clair County Community College, Tara has been recognized numerous times for her amazing layouts and logo designs," added Sarah Flatter, visual arts and graphic design academic lead at St. Clair County Community College. "We are so proud of Tara for all of her accomplishments, and we are excited that our college has won this competition three years in a row!"



"We thank all of the students who participated in this year's Student Graphic Design Contest," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "There were so many great entries submitted this year that it was difficult for the judges to select only one."



NISOD offers sincere congratulations to Tara and St. Clair County Community College, and we look forward to showcasing this original artwork at our annual conference.



For more information about NISOD's Student Graphic Design Contest, visit http://www.nisod.org/sgdc.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.