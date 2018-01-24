NISOD Announces Campus and Regional Workshops

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced that community and technical colleges can now arrange to have Campus and Regional Workshops brought to their area. Institutions can schedule a Campus Workshop exclusively for their faculty, administrators, and staff to enhance and expand their professional growth, or, as an alternative, colleges can host a Regional Workshop that brings together educators from around their area to network, be inspired, and learn best practices with and from one another.



The workshops offer a variety of topics institutions can choose from, including the following:



- Comprehensive Academic Advising

- Emotional Intelligence, Efficacy, and Success

- Flipped Learning: Pathway to Student Success

- Metacognition, Mindset, and Motivation: The Keys of Helping All Students Excel!

- Shift Happens…Again and Again: Transforming, Tried, True, and Tired Teaching

- Teaching Critical Thinking



"NISOD is all about providing budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources for community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars," said Edward Leach, NISOD's executive director. "With these Campus and Regional Workshops, we are able to help more colleges that have limited funds available to support faculty, administrator, and staff travel to national conferences."



More information about NISOD's Campus and Regional Workshops, including workshop descriptions and facilitators, is available at http://www.nisod.org/workshops. For questions about pricing and logistics, or to schedule a workshop, contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For nearly 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



Visit http://www.nisod.org for more information about NISOD.