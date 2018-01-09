NISOD Announces Its Next Workshop Location

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced its next Regional Workshop, scheduled for February 9, 2018. The workshop will take place at the Tampa Marriot Westshore Hotel in Tampa, Florida.



NISOD's Regional Workshops bring professional development closer to faculty, administrators, and staff through intensive one-day gatherings held in strategic locations throughout the country.



The workshop, titled "Emotional Intelligence, Efficacy, and Success," will explore the ways faculty and other professional colleagues can increase student success and professional growth by improving attitudes toward work, relationships, and learning. Executive Director of Organizational Development at Mohawk Valley Community College, David R. Katz III, will facilitate the workshop.



"Studies have shown that emotional intelligence is positively related to self-efficacy and can predict academic and professional achievement," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's Executive Director. "This workshop is a tremendous opportunity for faculty, administrators, and staff to learn how to deal with adverse situations using effective coping skills, and how they can pass those skills on to their students."



Visit http://www.nisod.org/tampa-workshop to register and for more information, including lodging options and a schedule of the day's events.



