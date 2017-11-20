NISOD Announces Its Raleigh, North Carolina Workshop

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announces its next Regional Workshop, scheduled for December 1, 2017. The workshop will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Crabtree in Raleigh, North Carolina.



During the workshop, titled "Shift Happens… Again and Again: Transforming Tried, True, and Tired Teaching," participants learn why and how pedagogy needs to change. "Effective teachers understand that what worked years ago may no longer be meaningful to today's students and their career aspirations," said Workshop Facilitator, Teacher, and Author, Steve Piscitelli. "This workshop will help educators provide opportunities for their students to experience individual successes and to connect course concepts to life beyond the classroom."



"Steve Piscitelli has been an extremely popular presenter at our annual conference for many years," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's Executive Director. "Participants in this workshop will greatly benefit from his extensive knowledge about the history and future of teaching and learning."



Visit www.nisod.org/raleigh for more information, including registration fees, lodging options, and a schedule of the day's events.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For nearly 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



