NISOD Announces North Carolina Regional Workshop

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced its next Regional Workshop, scheduled for September 7, 2018, at Pitt Community College's Craig F. Goess Student Center in Winterville, North Carolina.



NISOD's Regional Workshops bring professional development closer to faculty, administrators, and staff through intensive one-day gatherings held in strategic locations throughout the country. These localized options help bring some of NISOD's outstanding resources closer to colleges to save them time and money.



The workshop, titled "Teaching Critical Thinking," focuses on how participants can create lesson plans that enhance critical-thinking skills across disciplines. Participants will also learn how these skills can be easily and accurately measured.



Dr. John Eigenauer, the workshop facilitator, pioneered argument mapping as a means of teaching critical reasoning and has authored several publications about the dispositions of teaching critical thinking.



"Dr. Eigenauer is one of our more popular workshop facilitators," said Edward Leach, NISOD's executive director. "We're excited to partner with Pitt Community College to bring this exceptional professional development opportunity to their faculty, administrators, and staff, as well as to their neighboring colleagues."



Visit http://www.nisod.org/pcc for more information, including registration fees, lodging options, and a schedule of the day's events.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



If you would like more information about NISOD's Regional Workshops, please contact Edward J. Leach at ed@nisod.org.