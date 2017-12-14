NISOD Announces On-Demand Virtual Conference Sessions

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Recorded sessions from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development's (NISOD) Virtual Conference are now available online for a nominal fee. The Virtual Conference is the newest event added to NISOD's professional development portfolio, which culminates with the Annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence held every Memorial Day weekend in Austin, Texas.



The Virtual Conference brought the reputation of NISOD's Annual Conference to a virtual platform. After purchasing the on-demand Virtual Conference sessions, participants are able to access eight presentations made by leading experts in providing professional development for full- and part-time community and technical college faculty members. The hand-picked presenters were chosen not only because of their reputation and expertise in the focus area, but also because they made the online conference as empowering, informative, and enlightening as NISOD's Annual Conference.



"Limited travel budgets and busy schedules may prevent some community and technical college educators from being able to travel to face-to-face professional development opportunities," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's Executive Director. "By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are able to make some of the exceptional content presented during our Annual Conference to a larger audience."



Individuals who are interested in the recorded Virtual Conference sessions should visit www.nisod.org/virtual-conference/ to learn more about session topics, facilitators, and how to purchase the digital access.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For nearly 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



If you would like more information about NISOD's call for presentations, please contact Edward J. Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.