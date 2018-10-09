NISOD Announces Partnership with the Association for Florida Colleges

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced its partnership with the Association for Florida Colleges (AFC) to provide three workshops for their International Conference on College Teaching and Learning, April 3-5, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.



As a result of the partnership, conference participants will be able to learn best practices shared during three of NISOD's most popular workshops:



- Brain-Based Teaching and Learning

- Flipped Learning: Pathway to Student Success

- Strategies for Student Learning and Success: Relational Teaching and Classroom Community Building



The annual International Conference on College Teaching and Learning brings together leading academic professors, researchers, and instructors to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of college teaching and learning.



"AFC's annual conference is an important platform where participants discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and solutions seen in the field of college teaching and learning," said Edward J. Leach. "It's our honor to supplement AFC's outstanding programming with top-notch workshop facilitators who will provide information participants can take back home and immediately apply to their own work."



For more information about the 2019 Conference on College Teaching and Learning, please visit https://nisod.cc/2Qw215I.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For over 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators." For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



About The Association of Florida Colleges

The Association of Florida Colleges was founded in 1949 as the Florida Association of Public Junior Colleges by the presidents of Florida's first four public junior colleges. The Association changed its name to the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) in 2010 to reflect the growth in many colleges to include baccalaureate degree programs and institutional name changes. AFC is the only organization that represents all employees, presidents, and trustees associated with a college system. For more information about AFC, visit http://www.myafchome.org.



Please contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430 for additional information or to arrange to have a workshop brought to your campus, region, or conference.