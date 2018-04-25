NISOD Announces Preconference Seminars for Its Annual Conference

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced the five Preconference Seminars that will take place on the first day of the annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 26-29, 2018, in Austin, Texas.



Each seminar, facilitated by experts in the field, offers in-depth study and insights into a particular topic that has been specifically developed for the NISOD audience. Participants leave with skills, knowledge, and materials they can immediately use in their own teaching and learning practice.



Conference attendees can purchase tickets to the following Preconference Seminars:



- Metacognition: The Key to Equity and Excellence for All Students!



- Becoming Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable: Strategies and Tools for Engaging Colleagues in Equity Discussions



- Emotional Intelligence, Efficacy, and Success



- Contemplating Mindfulness Tools to Benefit Student Outcomes, Faculty Happiness, and Overall College Culture



- Culturally Responsive and Safe Spaces: Inclusivity on Your Diverse Campus



"We are excited to host these educational and informative Preconference Seminars at this year's conference," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "These in-depth learning opportunities are designed to be interactive experiences full of exercises, demonstrations, and discussions that will deepen participants' knowledge and expertise about a specific topic."



Individuals interested in attending the conference and Preconference Seminars can save $50 off the regular registration rate by registering prior to the Early Bird Registration Deadline of May 4, 2018.



More information about the 2018 Preconference Seminars, including descriptions and facilitators, is available at http://www.nisod.org/precons. For questions about Preconference Seminars, the annual conference, or general questions, contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



Visit http://www.nisod.org for more information about NISOD.