NISOD Announces Sessions for Second Annual Virtual Conference

Austin, TX -- 07/17/2018 -- The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) has announced the sessions being presented during the Second Annual Virtual Conference being held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Virtual Conference presenters were selected not only because of their reputations and areas of expertise, but also because of the outstanding response to their presentations made at NISOD's 2018 International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence.



Sessions being presented during this year's Virtual Conference include:

- Best Practices for Engaging 21st-Century Learners

- Using The Five Languages of Appreciation to Strengthen Student Engagement

- The Power of Hope

- New Wine in Old Wine Skins: The Impact of Mobile Devices in the Classroom

- Get on Up! Increasing Student Movement and Engagement in Class

- Invisible Man: How to Effectively Deal With Mental Health Issues in the Classroom

- Using Socratic Teaching: Engaging Adult Students to Think Critically

- Engaging Teaching Strategies 101



"For participants of our annual conference held in Austin in May, the 2018 Virtual Conference is an opportunity to revisit sessions they enjoyed onsite or to participate in sessions they may have missed," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "For those individuals who were not able to join us in Austin this year, participating in our Virtual Conference is a low-cost way to benefit from NISOD's "must-attend" event for community and technical college educators!"



Virtual Conference participants will receive a Certificate of Attendance at the conclusion of the event. In addition, all sessions will be recorded and available on demand for two weeks following the Virtual Conference, providing registered participants who could not attend the live sessions with an opportunity to view the archived sessions.



Visit http://www.nisod.org/vc for more information, including registration fees, session descriptions, speaker details, and a preliminary schedule.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators." For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.