NISOD Announces Special Sessions for Its Annual Conference

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced the five special sessions that will take place during the annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 26-29, 2018, Austin, Texas.



Special session presenters are engaging and inspirational national experts who lead discussions about real-world successes, challenges, and other critical issues. Their purpose is to lead conference participants in in-depth explorations of contemporary topics of particular relevance to community and technical college educators.



Special sessions are open to all conference participants and feature topics specifically developed for the NISOD audience. During the 2018 conference, attendees can participate in the following special sessions:



- The State of College Completion Initiatives at U.S. Community Colleges

- Student Perspectives on Advising and Implications for Practices

- Course-Based Research: A Social Justice Initiative

- Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges

- Student Communication in a Guided Pathways Model: Virtual Solutions to Student Questions



"We are thrilled to announce the 2018 line up of special session for what is sure to be our most exciting conference yet," said Edward Leach, NISOD's executive director. "These sessions are an opportunity for all conference participants to come together and hear from thought leaders offering insight, inspiration, current thinking, and future trends about a wide range of topics relevant to today's community and technical college educators."



Individuals interested in attending the conference can save $100 off the regular registration rate by registering prior to the Super Early Bird Registration Deadline of April 13, 2018.



More details about the 2018 conference special sessions, including session descriptions and presenter information, are available at http://www.nisod.org/specialsessions. For general questions about the annual conference, contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



Visit http://www.nisod.org for more information about NISOD.