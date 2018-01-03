NISOD Celebrates Its 40-Year Anniversary

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is proud to announce its 40th year as the leading association promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. NISOD will commemorate the occasion at its annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence in Austin, Texas, May 26-29, 2018, and also through several activities throughout the year.



"I am honored to be leading this organization on its milestone 40th anniversary," said Edward J Leach, NISOD's executive director. "The rich heritage of celebrating teaching excellence and providing budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources for community and technical colleges, combined with the exciting future for this increasingly important sector of higher education, is really thrilling."



NISOD began in 1978 when Dr. John Edward Roueche and Dr. Suanne Davis Roueche, the organization's founders, discovered a need to identify and disseminate teaching strategies and tactics to community college practitioners. The Roueches assembled an organization with the primary purpose of publishing solicited information about community college best practices, beginning with Innovation Abstracts, a two-sided publication that could be read in just a few minutes.



As NISOD grew, the association added new member benefits to enhance community college practitioners' professional development. Today, NISOD provides a weekly newsletter (NISODirect), webinars, regional workshops, student contests, diversity award, faculty scholarships, partner discounts, and the Excellence Awards. Of all the resources NISOD brings to its members, the hallmark is NISOD's International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, held each May in Austin, Texas.



Although much has changed in 40 years, NISOD's mission has not. NISOD has remained focused on serving, engaging, and inspiring, by concentrating on the 3 R's of quality professional development strategies and programs: Relationships, Resources, and Recognition.



About NISOD

